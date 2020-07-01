This weekend is the celebration of independence as a nation. This is a time to reflect about what it really means to be free and live in a civil society that supports our communities. We take great pride in our ability to make decisions that reflect our individual ideas.
Your West Plains Area Farmers Market is no different. We make decisions every market day to be part of the community that supports us and provide products that customers are wanting. This weekend we have a lot going on.
We are giving everyone that visits the market between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday an opportunity to enter a drawing for wonderful items donated by our vendors and the market itself.
Drawing prizes: West Plains Area Farmers Market $40 gift certificate, Simply Shirl’s Handcrafted Soaps gift basket of soaps, Kelly Hollow Farms embroidered insulated thermal bag and Chateauvert Farm two-pound bottle of natural unfiltered honey.
We will also have our Kettle Korn friends back on this day. They will have their fresh lemon squeezers and fresh kettle korn available.
We are also going to temporarily go to a Saturday only Market due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We will make an announcement when we are opening back up for Wednesday market days. We are sorry for any inconvenience this causes anyone. Thank you for your understanding and support.
