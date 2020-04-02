Texas County Memorial Hospital named Chris Weaver of Houston the February employee of the month.
Weaver is a registered nurse in the emergency department. He has been employed at TCMH for 22 years. Holli Massey, former emergency department director, nominated Weaver for the award.
“Chris wears several different hats in our department,” Massey said. “He not only is a nurse in our department, but he is also a medic and he teaches several life-saving classes for students and providers.”
Massey mentioned that Weaver is a leader in the emergency department and a great teacher to all of the hospital’s nursing students.
“Chris is a team player and very devoted to TCMH,” Massey explained. “He is definitely a partner you want beside you in a critical situation.”
As employee of the month, Weaver received a certificate honoring his achievement, a pin, a special parking place in the TCMH lot, one day of paid vacation, a $50 gift card, and gift certificates to Paws N Claws, D&L Florist, Blissful Nirvana Massage, Wehr Motors, Savor Grill and Big Red Car Wash. A reception will be held at the hospital in honor of Weaver at later date.
Weaver is eligible for the 2020 TCMH employee of the year award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.