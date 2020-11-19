The mothers of the 600 or so babies delivered each year at Ozarks Healthcare, formerly Ozarks Medical Center, will soon be able to do so in the hospital's newly added and updated Women's Center, scheduled to be open by mid-December.
The Women's Center is a 20,000-square-foot addition to the hospital campus in West Plains, a part of Ozarks Healthcare's ongoing expansion. It boasts five rooms that mothers can labor, deliver and recover in, plus a labor and delivery procedure room for deliveries that require surgical intervention.
Ozarks Healthcare President and CEO Tom Keller led area media members on a tour of the facility, aided by Cromwell Architects Engineers representative Aaron Scott. The tour showcased upgrades like larger rooms and the latest technology in newborn isolettes, designed to help infants regulate body temperature.
A lactation suite with three stations has been added, and three certified lactation consultants and four lactation counselors will be on staff.
Once Ozarks Healthcare's in-person classes for prenatal education and labor preparation resume, a new education space to be shared with the public will open on the lower level of the center. It will also provide space for training for obstetrical doctors and other staff members, some of whom were also given a tour of the facility.
Scott pointed out hospital-specific materials that were used in the construction, like countertops made of anti-microbial material chosen to help maintain cleanliness, and floor tiles that can take a lot of wear and be replaced individually as needed.
Upgrades in the heating and cooling system and filtration system will ensure fresh air circulation, reducing airborne particles, bacteria and viruses. All hospital construction must meet special engineering and inspection standards, Scott emphasized.
The Women's Center is the first completed portion of the hospital's largest expansion to date, which began a year ago. Construction on a medical office building that will be 100,000 square feet and join the Shaw Building with the hospital's main entrance continues, with completion expected in July.
That building will house most of Ozarks Healthcare's specialty clinics and ancillary services, plus an on=site pharmacy, imaging center, expanded cafeteria and retail restaurant.
The Women's Center tour was preceded by the unveiling of the name change from Ozarks Medical Center to Ozarks Healthcare, chosen to more accurately describe the organization's role as a system providing healthcare across the Ozarks region, with eight primary care and 17 specialty clinics and other services in seven counties.
The announcement was made Friday.
“Today, I am proud to announce the launch of a branding transformation from Ozarks Medical Center to Ozarks Healthcare,” Keller said during the big reveal. “The branding of Ozarks Healthcare is focused on the health of our service area and the entire Ozarks region. Ozarks Healthcare will point to our coworkers, our patients, their families, our medical staff, partners and the communities we serve. Our focus is more than a hospital or medical buildings; it is a focus on people and their futures.”
