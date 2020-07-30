On Sept. 11 and 12, firefighters and civilians from around the world will be join the Springfield Area Memorial Stair Climb virtually to remember those who died in terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
"As the coronavirus has swept the country, we have made the decision to hold the event virtually this year," said Julie Mercer, spokeswoman for the organization behind the annual event. "We invite the entire community to join us virtually and participate in the eighth annual Springfield Area Memorial Stair Climb."
The Memorial Stair Climb this year is a virtual commemorative climb to honor the 343 members of the Fire Department of New York who died Sept. 11, 2001.
Registered participants are encouraged to virtually climb, walk, run or bike a total of 110 stories, representing the number of floors in the Twin Towers. Registered participants are encouraged to complete the climb on Sept. 11 and 12, and on Sept. 12, event organizers will be live on Facebook for those who would like to join and follow along.
Registered participants have until Dec. 31 to fundraise and complete the virtual climb. Registration is $35. As part of registration the participants are asked to raise additional funds for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF), Mercer explained, adding that last year, registered climbers raised over $40,000 for the foundation. All registration fees will be directed to the NFFF to assist the surviving families and coworkers of those firefighters killed on Sept. 11, 2001.
For more information and to register, visit the website, springfieldmemorialstairclimb.org, and follow "Springfield Area Memorial Stair Climb" on Facebook.
