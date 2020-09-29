A convoy of vehicles will cruise through the area Saturday “picking up patriots” who support President Donald Trump and traveling from Ava to West Plains, say organizers.
Participants are asked to arrive at their stops about 30 minutes before scheduled departures to get vehicle flags and decor in place.
The parade is expected to kick off at 11 a.m., departing from Show Me Real Estate in Ava and heading to Norwood School. The plan is to leave there at noon, drive to the Mtn. Grove square and leave there at 12:30, and then head to the Old Ford Dealership at Cabool.
Vehicles are planned to depart the dealership at about 1 p.m. and drive to Love’s Truck Stop in Willow Springs, then leave there about 1:30 p.m. for Highway 14 Junction in West Plains.
At 2:15, the entourage is scheduled to leave and gather at Southern Hills Shopping Center for a short rally, then tour around the city and vehicles will disperse.
For more information follow “Patriots Crusing for Trump” on Facebook.
