Texas County Memorial Hospital has named Kathryn Harrington, Houston, the March employee of the month.
Harrington is a phlebotomist in charge in the hospital’s laboratory. She has been employed at TCMH for a year. Evania Ryan, laboratory department director, nominated her for the award.
“Katie has an endless commitment to TCMH,” Ryan said. “She advocates for the hospital in the community and she always brings her A-game to work.”
Ryan explained that Harrington consistently exhibits excellent customer service and expects the same from her coworkers, only because she does not ask more of them than she would from herself.
“Katie constantly goes above and beyond to make sure her patients understand, are comfortable and that all their needs are met,” Ryan said. “She always has the best interests of her patients in mind.”
Ryan mentioned that Harrington is resourceful, focused and dedicated.
“We are lucky to have her at TCMH!” Ryan said.
As employee of the month, Harrington received a certificate honoring her achievement, a pin, a special parking place in the TCMH lot, one day of paid vacation, a $50 gift card, and gift certificates to Paws N Claws, D&L Florist, Blissful Nirvana Massage, Wehr Motors, Savor Grill and Big Red Car Wash. A reception will be held in Harrington's department to honor her.
Harrington is eligible for the 2020 TCMH employee of the year award.
