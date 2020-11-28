The Missouri Department of Conservation will hold free-of-charge holiday wreath-making workshops from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Ozark Regional Office, 551 Joe Jones Blvd. in West Plains, instructed by Conservation Educator Mary Beth Factor, of that office.
“I’ll never forget when I made my first wreath and I have been doing it ever since,” said Factor. “I make one for my grandma every year as a tradition and we both love the smell of cedar and pine on our doors right from our own backyards. It puts me in the Christmas spirit to share this tradition with others.” =
The sessions are limited to 10 participants per session, age 16 or older, with registration ending 5 p.m. Dec. 9. Those taking part should bring gardening gloves and hand pruners, organizers said.
Native Missouri conifer boughs, Missouri native plants, a wire frame, paddle wire, and enough ribbon to make one wreath bow will be provided. Participants are welcome to bring additional ribbon, dried plants, pine cones, sprigs of holly, or other accents to personalize their wreaths.
To register, visit mdc.mo.gov, hover over "events" at the top of the page, then click on "Ozark Events" on the drop down menu. Scroll down to find the event, and click on it to register.
For more information, call the Ozark Regional Office at 256 -7176.
