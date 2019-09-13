Legendary hypnotist Frederick Winters will bring his talents to the West Plains Civic Center theater for a performance at 7 p.m. Oct. 8,
Tickets are $10 per person. Current Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) students can attend free with their BearPass ID. The performance is being sponsored by the MSU-WP University/Community Programs (U/CP) Department.
One of the top five campus entertainers in the U.S., Winters has performed more than 3,000 shows at colleges across the country, including his alma mater Northwestern University, according to his website, frederickwinters.com.
Winters, a winner of the coveted “Campus Entertainer of the Year” award, is legendary within the industry and a tradition at hundreds of colleges and universities nationwide. A certified hypnotherapist, he uses brief and skillful hypnotic induction to guide the minds of his volunteers into a world of fantastic daydreams and quick subconscious responses. The results, organizers said, are hysterical.
After every show, fans confess, “I have never laughed so hard in my life!” No doubt, that’s why Frederick Winters has entertained over 1.5 million people and is one of the most famous campus acts in history, organizers said.
Showing people how powerful real hypnosis can be is what Winters said he enjoys most about performing for audiences. Long story short, said organizers, Winters knows what he is doing.
“We are looking forward to hosting Frederick Winters and his fabulous gift of hypnosis,” said Katarina Vetter, U/CP theater and events coordinator. “It’s always exciting to bring someone new to campus.”
For more information, contact the U/CP office at 255-7966 or visit the U/CP Theater and Events website, wp.missouristate.edu/ucp/Theater.asp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.