Ringing in the New Year is synonymous with making resolutions. For working adults resolving to advance employment, increase income or make a career change — the dawn of a new decade might provide the needed motivation to finally go back to school and earn a degree.
To aid in the decision-making process, WGU Missouri is offering advice and scholarships to those looking to further their education in 2020.
“For those wanting to go back to school, finding a program that suits their schedules, goals, and financial situations is crucial to their success,” said Chancellor Dr. Angie Besendorfer. “There are many affordable, flexible and high-demand degree programs available to working adults, and we are here to help individuals navigate the ever-changing landscape of learning.”
WGU Missouri suggests keeping the following in mind when choosing a school or program:
- Identify education and career goals. It’s important a chosen course of study is in line with career goals and the degree selected is in demand, relates to a student’s field and is relevant to employers. Prospective students who are unsure what path might be best should speak with current or potential employers to determine what they value in a degree program or skillset. Having a clear understanding of what specific degree or program a student needs to pursue will provide confidence when searching for and selecting schools.
- Consider online options. Prospective students should pick a school and program that will fit their schedules. For those going back to school while working full time, traditional schooling may not be a viable option. Luckily, many schools now offer flexible online programs that provide students the ability to take courses at their own pace and on their own schedule. Inquire about fully online degree programs before enrolling if it seems like the right fit.
- See if prior experience will count. Work experience and previous education/training may mean not having to start from scratch. Before enrolling, explore if previously earned college credits will transfer into the chosen program of study. Workplace training and experiences may also help advance a degree, especially if a chosen school offers a competency-based approach to learning. This model allows students to measure their success on what they learn instead of time spent in the classroom and can significantly decrease the time to graduation.
- Pay attention to tuition costs and financing options. Find out what tuition costs — including books and fees — before enrolling. Research financial aid that may be available to you. Depending on income, students may be eligible for government grants, particularly Pell grants, to help pay for education. Speak with a financial advisor about other means of assistance that can lower costs, and don’t forget to inquire about scholarships. Many employers also offer tuition reimbursement or assistance. Being diligent in this process will provide a better understanding as to what school or program is right for a prospective student’s financial situation.
- Consider accreditation. To ensure a degree and any credits earned will be recognized by employers and other academic institutions, it’s important to verify a university’s accreditation before enrolling. The U.S. Department of Education publishes a list of nationally recognized accrediting agencies determined to be reliable authorities. It’s also good to request information on alumni placements, employer surveys and graduate rankings to ensure you are getting the most out of a degree.
To help assist adults who plan to make higher education part of their new year’s resolution, WGU Missouri is offering up to $20,000 in scholarships.
The New Year Scholarship is open through March 31. Each scholarship award is valued at up to $2,000 ($500 per term, for up to four terms) and can be applied to any of the 60-plus master’s and bachelor’s degree programs offered through WGU Missouri.
Scholarships are competitive and are awarded based on a candidate’s academic record, readiness for online study and current competency, as well as other considerations.
For more information about WGU Missouri or the New Year Scholarship, visit Missouri.wgu.edu.
