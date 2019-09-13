A birthday celebration will be held for Louise Pendergrass and Lexie Kimbrough-Krier from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 21 at the West Plains Senior Center, 416 E. Main St., September 21.
Bring a memory to share.
Omission of gifts is requested.
