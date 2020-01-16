Rachel Coursey of West Plains was one of 66 students named to the College of Pharmacy dean's list for fall 2019 at Harding University in Searcy, Ark.
Dean's list standing is reserved for full-time students with a 3.80 or higher grade point average.
Harding University is a private Christian university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in Arkansas. Harding's student body is made up of students representing 49 states and 55 nations and territories.
The university offers more than 100 undergraduate majors, graduate and professional degrees at the master's, specialist and doctoral level as well as numerous international study offerings including locations in Australia, Latin America, England, France, Greece, Italy and Zambia. For more information, visit harding.edu.
