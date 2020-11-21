Several cadets were honored at Black River Technical College (BRTC) Law Enforcement Training Academy (LETA) graduation ceremony held Nov. 13.
Charles C. Broyles, with the Fulton County, Ark., Sheriff’s Office was presented with three top honors: He earned second place in the Top Overall Award for highest overall averages in academics, firearms and physical fitness, as well as Top Academic and Top Handgun Firearms Awards.
Jordan D. Powell, with the Sharp County, Ark., Sheriff’s Office was presented with the Top Emergency Vehicle Operations Course award.
Nine other cadets received awards in the aforementioned categories as well as Top Physical Training
For more information about the LETA program at BRTC, contact Steve Shults, director of Law Enforcement Training, at Steve.Shults@blackrivertech.edu or (870) 248-4000, ext. 4194 or visit blackrivertech.org/academics/service-programs/leta.
