Six area students have been awarded scholarships to attend Missouri State University-West Plains, announce university officials.
Tessa M. Lowrance, Moody, has been awarded the Arkansas Tuition Waiver Scholarship from the university. Lowrance, a 2008 graduate of Viola High School in Viola, Ark., is a nursing major.
She is the wife of Robert Lane Lowrance, Moody, and the daughter of Andy and Robin Burden, Viola.
Ambrosia D. Palmer, Alton, was awarded the Roger D. Shaw Endowed Scholarship. Palmer, a 2017 graduate of Alton High School, is a sophomore nursing major.
She is the wife of Alexander Palmer and the daughter of Mark and Kelpie Vonallmen, all of Alton.
Zoie M. Charbauski, Alton, was awarded the Margaret W. Shaw Endowed Scholarship. Charbauski, a 2018 graduate of Alton High School, is a sophomore who plans to pursue a degree in elementary education.
She is the wife of Brody Charbauski, Alton, and the daughter of Larry Childers, Pomona, and Crystal Deckard, Alton.
Angelia L. Ashberger, West Plains, was awarded the Jess Garnett Family Scholarship. Ashberger, a 1997 graduate of West Plains High School, is a sophomore who plans to pursue a degree in accounting.
She is the daughter of Lonnie and Linda Jackson, Pomona.
Elaine Vaughan, West Plains, was awarded the Charles H. and Rena Wood Endowed Scholarship. Vaughan, a 1982 graduate of Hernando High School in Brooksville, Fla., is a freshman business major.
She is the wife of Don Vaughan and the daughter of Arthur and Darla Terry, all of West Plains.
Austin R. Revelle, Koshkonong, was awarded the Margaret W. Shaw Endowed Scholarship. Revelle, a 2018 graduate of Koshkonong High School, is a sophomore who plans to pursue a degree in dietetics.
He is the son of Kelly and Sheryl Revelle, Koshkonong.
Missouri State University-West Plains empowers students to achieve personal success and to enrich their local and global communities by providing accessible, affordable and quality educational opportunities.
Missouri State-West Plains offers associate degrees and credit and non-credit courses, and serves as a delivery site for bachelor’s and master’s degrees offered by Missouri State University in Springfield.
