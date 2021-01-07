As members of a local family wait for word from their son and brother, Ira Briscoe, who last spoke with his mother 21 days ago, the investigation into his disappearance continues.
Ira's mother Marilyn was his last known contact, and he had been in the habit of talking with her daily, but she hasn't heard from him since Dec. 17.
He was reported missing to law enforcement Dec. 23.
It is thought the last time he was seen he was on his way to Hilltop Package Store in Lanton, but employees report he had not been there.
His vehicle was found in South Fork but investigation has not yet uncovered any new leads, according to a family member.
As of press time, sheriff's investigators confirm they have no new information on the case. They are still following leads and taking information from the public.
Briscoe, 25, was a student at Glenwood and attended high school in West Plains. His parents, Rodney and Marilyn Briscoe, and siblings Kellie Vonallmen, Tyler Lockett, Caleb Carter, and Levi Henderson, all live in the West Plains area.
Melanie Turnbull is engaged to Ira's brother Tyler, and has been acting as a spokeswoman for the Briscoe family during this emotional time.
“We ask for heavy prayer for this family and their households,” she said. “We fear he may have gotten himself in a situation that led to him being injured or in fear for his life.”
“The Howell County Sheriff's Office is working closely with the family and have been very caring and just over the top,” Turnbull added. “Marilyn would like to publicly thank them and ask for prayers for them as well as they continue to work this case.”
Ira and the vehicle he was known to be driving were reported missing “under suspicious circumstances” the day after a shooting near his home resulted in the death of Brandsville resident Jesse Branstetter, and the Howell County Sheriff's Department has asked for the public's help in the investigation of both cases.
Ira is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting or Ira’s disappearance is asked to contact the Howell County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation’s division at 417-256-2544.
