 Ricky Croney

Graveside services for Ricky Lee Croney, 60, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the New Hope Cemetery, Gentryville, Mo., under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Croney passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his sister’s home in Clarksville, Tenn.
He was born June 20, 1960, in Harrisonville, Mo., to William “Bill” Croney and Evelyn Heath Croney.
He is survived by four children Ronnie Croney and wife Amy, Ricky Duane Croney and wife Jennifer, William Croney and wife Tina, and Elizabeth “Sissy” Croney; two sisters Tammy Spencer and Angela Gay McCarver and husband Randall; seven grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Croney will lie in state from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 W. Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
