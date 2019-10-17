From Nov. 9 through 16, the Calico Rock (Ark.) Museum will host “Honor the Veterans Week” with events and presentations including Library of Congress Recordings of veterans’ stories, POW/MIA Empty Table presentations, demonstrations of service dog training and flag folding, and the Wall of Honor with veterans’ photos and stories. Professional veterans’ assistance will be available daily.
The week of festivities will kick off Nov. 9 with the Veterans Day 50/50 Poker Ride, and conclude Nov. 16 with the dedication of the new Veterans Memorial Park at the Calico Rock Veterans of Foreign Wars facility.
The Calico Rock Museum is at 104 Main St. (Highway 5 at the White River Bridge), Calico Rock, Ark. Event hours are from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
To reserve a time for the Library of Congress interview or to sign up for the poker run, call the museum at 870-297-6100. For more details about these events and more, visit the museum website at www.calicorockmuseum.com/events.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.