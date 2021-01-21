Jim Blackburn

Jim "Jimmie Joe" Blackburn, 77, of West Plains, died Jan. 16, 2021. at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Mo. He was surrounded by his family. Per Jim's request, no public service is planned.
He was born in Tecumseh, Mo. July 28, 1943, the second son of Flay O'dell Blackburn and Dorothy Blackburn. He grew up in Tecumseh and graduated from Gainesville High School in 1961.
Jim traveled many years with his younger brother, Jack, as a union ironworker. He spent 15 years as a ranch manager on Sheeks Ranch in Gainesville. He later became co-owner of B&B Riley Septic up until retirement.
In retirement, he enjoyed playing golf and visiting the senior center pool room. He loved staying in contact with childhood friends from Ozark County and telling “fish” stories of their grand adventures. He spent his final fun moments with friends at the West Plains Senior Center.
He is survived by his wife Janice Blackburn; daughter Patty Ingalls, her husband Richard and their four children Joshua, Micah, Hannah and Anna; older brother Bob Blackburn; younger sisters Kathy Snell, Linda and Nancy Blackburn; and several nieces and nephews, numerous friends and his beloved dog Max.
He was preceded in death by his parents Flay and Dorothy Blackburn, brother Jack Blackburn and sisters Pat and Cindy Blackburn.
