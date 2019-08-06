West Plains Community Calendar

All events listed in calendar are located in West Plains unless otherwise noted. All area codes are 417 unless otherwise noted.
THIS WEEK
Through Aug. 24: During business hours the Harlin Museum will exhibit the History of Hunting, Fishing and Trapping in Missouri as a Way of Life for the Pioneers at 405 Worcester St. Call 256-8902 or visit harlinmuseum.com.
Aug. 7-8 (8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.): New student registration will be held at Koshkonong School. Elementary and middle school students will register Aug. 7 and high school students, Aug. 8. Parents must bring birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residency to enroll their child.
Aug. 7 (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.): A CBCO blood drive will be held at VFW Post 3770 on POW/MIA Lane in Mtn. Grove. Visit www.cbco.org.
Aug. 7 (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.): A CBCO blood drive will be held at Ava High School, 507 NE Third St. Visit www.cbco.org.
Aug. 7 (12:30 to 2 p.m.): The West Plains Senior Center, 416 E. Main St., offers a free New to Medicare Class with individual counseling. To register call 256-40055. Registration is required.
Aug. 8-9 (7 a.m.-3 p.m.): St. Paul Lutheran Church, 291 Kentucky Ave. will hold its annual fall Inside Yard Sale Fundraiser. Call 256-6685.
Aug. 8 (10:30 a.m. to noon and 5 to 6:30 p.m.): Pine Needlers quilting group will meet at Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona to work on the 11th block featuring a badger. For ages 16 and older. Reservations required, call 888-283-0364 or go online to www.mdc.mo.gov/twinpines.
Aug. 8, 15, 22 and 29 (noon to 4 p.m.): Harlin Museum, 405 Worcester St., invites artists and friends to Open Pallette held weekly on Thursdays. Call 256-8902 or visit harlinmuseum.com.
Aug. 9 and 16: STAR (Student Advising and Registration) Orientation will be held at MSU-WP for the 2019 fall semester. Call 255-7222.
Aug. 9 (1-5:30 p.m.): A CBCO blood drive will be held at Houston High School, 202 E. Highway 17. Visit www.cbco.org.
Aug. 9 (7-9 p.m.): This month’s Get together with TED: Ideas Worth Sharing topic at the Yellow House, 209 W. Trish Knight St., will focus on meditation and prayer. The free event is sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of West Plains.
Aug. 10 (noon to 4 p.m.): Angela Bullard will give an acrylic pour workshop at Harlin Museum, 405 Worcester St. Call 256-8902 or visit harlinmuseum.com.
Aug. 13 (8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.): Ninth Grade Zizzer Day at West Plains High School.
Aug. 13 (5-7 p.m.): Open House at all West Plains R-7 buildings
NEXT WEEK
Aug. 15: First day of school for West Plains students.
Aug. 16 (7 p.m.): A free movie, “Vengeance Valley,” will be shown at the Star Theater in downtown Willow Springs. Concessions are available for purchase.
Aug. 17 (9 a.m. to noon): Twin Pines Conservation Education Center’s Wildthings program teaches how to make spoons from Missouri hardwood. For ages 16 and older and class limited to eight people. Reservations required, call 888-283-0364 or go online to www.mdc.mo.gov/twinpines.
Aug. 17 (noon to 4 p.m.): An art presentation workshop will be given at the Harlin Museum, 405 Worcester St. Call 256-8902 or visit harlinmuseum.com.
Aug. 17 (3 p.m.): The Grizzly Alumni Volleyball Game will be held at the civic center.
Aug. 17 (6 p.m.): Erik Lewis Bluegrass will take the Star Theater stage in downtown Willow Springs.
Aug. 20 (10 a.m.-3 p.m.): Sample West Plains is offered by the MSU-WP Office of Student Life and Development during Welcome Week. Area businesses and organizations sought to give students a taste of the community. Call 255-7233 or email WPStudentLife@MissouriState.edu.
FUTURE
Aug. 23-25 and Aug. 30-Sept. 1: A play, “Murder on the Orient Express,” will be performed at the Willow Springs Star Theater. Details to be announced. Call 417-469-1400.
Aug. 24 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.): Family Fishing Day at Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona. Hot dogs and lemonade available. No fishing license or registration required. Call 573-325-1381.
Aug. 27 (noon to 1 p.m.): West Plains Council on the Arts’ first “Lunch with Art” event for current and prospective council members will be held in the Hampton Inn meeting room, 1604 London Lane. Regina Willard will demonstrate her quick painting techniques and lunch will be catered by Dawn Dionne. Cost is $10 for council members, $15 for nonmembers. Reservations due by Aug. 20 by calling 293-2325 or emailing info@westplains.org.
Aug. 27 (7-8 p.m.): Mission IMPROVable, a Chicago-based improv troupe, is an interactive comedy experience in which actors pretend to be agents and audience members are co-agents. Admission to the civic center theater performance is $10 or free with a BearPass ID.
Aug. 29-Sept. 14: A solo art show exhibiting the works of Lee Copen will be on display at the Harlin Museum, 405 Worcester St. Call 256-8902 or visit harlinmuseum.com.
Aug. 31 (7 a.m.): Running Out of Summer 5K/10K run/walk will start at Wayhaven Park. Visit runningwithbtet.com/running-out-of-summer for details.
Sept. 2: Labor Day. No school, Quill and all public offices will be closed.
Sept. 7 (9 a.m.-4 p.m.): The Fall Bridal Extravaganza will be held at the West Plains Opera House, 37 Court Square. Vendor booths are available and admission is free.
Sept. 12 (10:30 to noon and 5-6:30 p.m.): Pine Needlers quilting group at Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona. Twelfth block features the coneflower. Ages 16 and older. Required reservations may be made by calling 888-283-0364 or going online to www.mdc.mo.gov/twinpines.
Sept. 19-21: Admission is free to the Ozarks Studies Symposium. The theme for its 13th year is “The Ozarks in Reality and Imagination.” Learn more at ozarksymposium.wp.missouristate.edu.
Sept. 28 (8 a.m.) Summer’s Over 5K/10K run/walk will start at Wayhaven Park. Visit runningwithbtet.com/summer’s-over for details.
Oct. 5 (11 a.m.-4 p.m.): JAKES (Junior Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics and Sportsmanship) Day at Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona features outdoor activities for children ages 6 to 12. Lunch will be served and prizes given. Preregistration, strongly advised, may be completed by calling 888-283-0364 or registering online at www.mdc.mo.gov/twinpines.
Oct. 19 (5 to 10 p.m.): Gigs and Ghosts at Round Springs, presented by MDC and the National Park Service will be held at the lower landing to teach youths ages 8 to 15 fish identification and gigging techniques. Reservations required; call 888-283-0364 or register online at www.mdc.mo.gov/twinpines.
Oct. 25 (10:30 a.m.; 12:30 and 6 p.m.) — Owl-o-Ween at Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona. See barred, great horned and screech owls from Dickerson Park Zoo and learn about myths and superstitions about owls The two earlier programs are for schools only; the 6 p.m. program is for the public. Reservations required. Call 888-283-0364 or register online at www.mdc.mo.gov/twinpines.
