Funeral services for Janet Delores Redburn, 82, Dora, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Redburn passed away at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Brooke Haven Healthcare.
She was born March 9, 1938, at Pottersville, Mo., to Wayne Orville Walker and Ina Lavada Fox Walker. On Sept. 30, 1956, she was married at West Plains, Mo., to William (Bill) Elijah Redburn and to this union two children were born. She and Bill spent most of their lives residing on their farm in Crider, Mo.
Mrs. Redburn worked for many years at Roho and Marathon Electric. She enjoyed many hobbies and activities, including going to auctions, collecting glassware, gardening and canning. Mrs. Redburn was of the Church of Christ faith and was baptized.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Redburn, of the family home; two children Curtis Redburn and family, Caulfield, Mo., and Janice Redburn, Dora, Mo.; and other family and friends.
Her parents, two brothers Elbert Lee Walker and Charles (DeWayne) Walker, and her father-in-law and mother-in-law Marion Lee and Iris Irene Dunkin Redburn preceded her in death.
Mrs. Redburn will lie in state from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday in the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Union Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Union Grove Cemetery or American Diabetes Association and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
