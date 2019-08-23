Hello Howell County!
The Dog Days of August are upon us. Maybe they won’t last long.
Howell County Associate Commissioners Billy Sexton and Bill Lovelace want to remind you that they are repairing and chip sealing the hard surfaces on the county roads. They will continue for a few more weeks as weather permits. Howell County has turned over a portion of County Road 3500 and Mtn. View has passed a city ordinance to accept a portion of County Road 3500 as a Mtn. View city street.
Representatives of a law firm out of Kansas City recently visited and gave us an update of the opioid litigation that Howell County is involved with. Representatives of the Howell County Extension Office came by and gave updates on ongoing activities and programs of the extension office.
U.S. Congressman Jason Smith was recently in Howell County touring some agricultural operations. Also, Sen. Josh Hawley was recently in Howell County where he met with county and city officials. I visited with him on a couple of issues concerning the commission.
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and State Sen. Mike Cunningham were in town where I expressed the county’s concerns of nonpayment from the state on prisoner per diem, feral hogs and the numerous laws being passed that gives criminals less time served so that they can come back to break the law all over again. I realize the prisons are overcrowded, but fix the problem! Don’t pass it back down to the counties and their people!
We have approved numerous federal and state grants for the 37th Judicial Circuit. One will basically pick up the salaries of two juvenile officers. We also approved grants for the sheriff’s office, one which will make partial payment on a new sheriff’s vehicle.
I attended the Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC) Meeting where we voiced our concerns to MoDOT (Missouri Department of Transportation) on various highway situations and listened to updates on their various road and the governor’s bridge programs.
On the same day I had a Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) Meeting and heard updates on the loans that are administrated by us. We have money to loan if you qualify. Call Darci Malam at SCOCOG (South Central Ozark Council of Governments) at 256-4226 for more information. Later that day, I heard updates on all the projects in the seven-county SCOCOG area.
If you are interested in the Delinquent Property Tax Sale it will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26 in the Howell County Office Building. Come early that day to get registered.
The county recently hired two more assistant prosecuting attorneys to help the Howell County Prosecutor Mike Hutchings with his overloaded case load.
The county sales tax for the month of August was down, but we are still up 1.66% from this point last year. The howell county use tax receipts continue to pleasantly surprise us with August receipts at $47,437.36 to $336,677.45 for the year.
It’s been a battle this year with all of the rain and heat, but Howell County custodial crew of Don and Dan have kept the lawns looking great. Again, I want to thank Howell County’s many employees for their great work and the people of Howell County for all of their support for Howell County.
The Howell County Offices and Courthouse will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2 for Labor Day, and will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 3 for their normal business hours.
Remember the 2018 Plat books and CD’s are still available at the low price of $35 and maps are available for $40.
Our doors are always open to you. The full commission is in session every Monday and Thursday. Come and see us, and remember Howell County is a great place to live and raise a family!
