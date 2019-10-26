Hello Howell County!
Fall weather has finally arrived with moisture and cooler weather. Associate Commissioners, Bill Lovelace and Billy Sexton tell me the road crews have wrapped up the chipping and sealing for 2019. With the half-cent sales tax which was passed in 2017, the county is able to vastly improve the county’s 1060 miles of roads and its hundreds of bridges and low water crossings. It is a slow-go, but we are gaining on it.
Representatives from the Howell County Extension Office came by and gave updates on programs in their office and monetary cutbacks from the University of Missouri.
The County applied for the Volkswagen Settlement Grant again for replacing old diesel trucks, but this time was unsuccessful. We will keep applying as long as there are funds available.
The work on the additional courtroom where a second jury trial can be held at the same time is progressing, hoping to be in use by the spring of 2020.
Secretary of State, Jay Ashcroft came by the County Clerk Kelly Waggoner’s office recently to visit about elections. Also, Kelly Waggoner recently hosted the South Central County Clerk’s meeting here in Howell County. Clerks from surrounding counties attended this meeting.
Northern Commissioner Bill Lovelace, Howell County Commission representative on the Ozark Action Board said they are still in the process of selecting a new executive director. In the meantime, longtime employee Terry Sanders is Acting Director of Ozark Action. I am the County Commission representative on the Workforce Development Board and we too are in the process of finding a new executive director. I have had several meetings and spent several hours going over resumes and interviewing candidates for this position with fellow board members.
I recently attended the South Central Ozark Community Improvement Corporation (SCOCIG), where we reviewed current water well loans and awarded one new loan. Afterwards, there was a SCOCOG Executive Board meeting. Finally, there was the annual SCOCOG board meeting where civil engineer and 121st District State Representative Don Mahew spoke to us on the National Flood Insurance Program. We also reviewed the 2019 expenses and receipts along with the 2020 projected projects and expenses for SCOCOG.
Howell County Assessor Daniel Franks recently attended the Assessor’s Annual Fall Appraisal Training and the Assessor’s Annual Conference. Also, Howell County Treasurer Nancy Franz attended the Treasurer’s Annual Training. Howell County Commissioners Bill Lovelace, Billy Sexton, and I attended our Semi-Annual South Central Commissioner Association meeting recently. We heard updates from several state legislators. The 155th District State Representative Karla Eslinger of Ozark County announced her intentions to run for the 33rd Senate District, which Howell County along with seven south central counties are a part of, as present Senator Mike Cunningham is terming out after next year. Also, Aaron Jeffries gave updates for the Missouri Department of Conservation on the Feral Hog Eradication Program. Missouri Hunting Dog Alliance presented their views on the eradication of feral hogs also.
The Howell County Commission has been approving grants for the Juvenile and Sheriff’s Offices, along with the Collector’s Additions and Abatements to the tax record. We also awarded the construction of the new courtroom furnishings to Duaine Hicks of West Plains.
Dennis Von Allmen, Howell County Collector and his staff have been busy preparing the much anticipated 2019 tax statements that will be mailed out the first week of November. Howell County Clerk Kelly Waggoner and her staff are available for absentee ballots in preparation for the November 5th City special election. The office will be open for absentee voting from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2.
In October, Howell County has hired 6 new employees, both full and part time. John Pruett, Howell County Public Administrator has hired a full time employee, making it possible for the office to be open full time during county business hours for his clients.
County Offices will be closed Monday Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. We will be open for business on Tuesday, November 12th at 8:30 a.m.
Remember the 2018 Plat books and CD’s are still available at the low price of $35 and maps are available for $40.
Our doors are always open to you. The full Commission is in session every Monday and Thursday. Come and see us, and remember Howell County is a great place to live and raise a family!
