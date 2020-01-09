A celebration of life service for Richard Clyde Ellis, 73, of Pomona, Mo., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Pomona First Assembly of God.
Richard passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, at his home.
Richard Clyde Ellis was born June 21, 1946, to Lacy and Jackie Ellis. Richard is survived by his wife of 54 years Nancy Ellis, three children Nancy Lynn Ellis (preceded in death), Judy Swick and her husband Scott, Richard Ellis and his wife Donna; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
