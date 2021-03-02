In the past week, Howell County Health Department officials have reported 38 new cases of coronavirus infection.
To date, the county has recorded 3,651 cases and 94 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Currently, 39 cases are known to be active.
Using estimated numbers, the 14-day test positivity rate is about 25.1%, up 1.4 percentage point from this time last week.
The University of Missouri Dashboard shows cases in the county are up 105% from eight to 14 days ago. About 16.7 cases on average per 100,000 population have been recorded daily in the past week.
Of the newest cases, 24 are in West Plains, nine in Willow Springs, two in Peace Valley and one each in Bakersfield, Pomona and Moody.
Douglas County health officials reported a total of four new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the week ending Saturday, none of which require hospital care.
Early last week, they also announced that real-time tracking via Covid ActNow shows slow disease growth, with 3.3 new cases per 100,000 population being reported.
That tracker shows a current infection rate of 0.79 — the number of people one contagious person can be anticipated to infect. The rate peaked at 2.2 in late June.
It also shows that about 8.8% of county residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to that tracker, with 4.7 daily new cases per 100,000 population, COVID-19 is also at low levels in Ozark County; the infection rate there is 0.71, and about 9.7% of the county’s 9,200 residents has received a first dose of the vaccine.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 478,416.
Change in past three days: 1,338.
75,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-49,999: Greene, Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles.
10,000-24,999: Boone, Jefferson, St. Louis City.
5,000-9,999: Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, Pulaski, St. Francois.
2,500-4,999: Barry, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Dunklin, Howell, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Newton, Pettis, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Saline, Scott, Stoddard, Stone, Taney, Warren, Washington, Webster.
1,000-2,499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Carroll, Cedar, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dallas, DeKalb, Gasconade, Henry, Howard, Lafayette, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Madison, McDonald, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Ste. Genevieve, Texas, Vernon, Wayne, Wright.
500-999: Barton, Caldwell, Carter, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, Dent, Douglas, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Holt, Iron, Maries, Monroe, Oregon, Ozark, Ripley, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Sullivan.
Under 500: Atchison, Knox, Mercer, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Worth.
Deaths: 7,919.
Change in past three days: 17.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 322,509.
Change in past three days: 5,113.
25,000+: Benton, Pulaski, Washington.
10,000-24,999: Craighead, Faulkner, Saline, Sebastian.
5,000-9,999: Crawford, Crittenden, Garland, Greene, Jefferson, Lonoke, Mississippi, Pope, White.
2,500-4,999: Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Hot Spring, Independence, Jackson, Johnson, Lincoln, Miller, Poinsett, Sevier, St. Francis, Union, Yell.
1,000-2,499: Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Lawrence, Lee, Little River, Logan, Madison, Ouachita, Phillips, Polk, Randolph, Sharp, Van Buren.
500-999: Cleveland, Dallas, Lafayette, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Stone, Woodruff.
Under 500: Calhoun.
Deaths: 5,250.
Change in last day: -137.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
