A Reynolds County man and teen girl have died of result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 49 seven miles north of Lesterville in Reynolds County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. E.M. VanWinkle, Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Edward L. Baugh, 41, from Black, was driving his 1996 Chevrolet Blazer north when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2016 Freightliner semi truck head-on.
The report shows Baugh and his 16-year-old female passenger were pronounced dead at 11:57 a.m. by Reynolds County Coroner Jeffery McSpadden.
The driver of the Freightliner, Joseph C. Miller, 52, Poplar Bluff, reportedly suffered moderate injuries and was transported by Reynolds County Ambulance to Iron County Medical Center in Pilot Knob.
No condition report is available.
Cpl. VanWinkle was assisted at the scene by Cpl. M.A. Philpott, Tpr. Z.B. Tate, Major Crash Investigation Team 4, Reynolds County Sheriff’s Department and Reynolds County Fire Department.
The two fatalities mark 35th and 36th in 2019 for the nine-county Troop G area compared to 34 this same time last year.
