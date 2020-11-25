For the first time since August, Howell County health officials reported less than 10 new cases of coronavirus infection a day for four days, and for the first time since early September, active cases dropped below 100.
In its Monday report, the Howell County Health Department reported 30 new cases, spanning three days starting with Saturday. Its Friday report announced 10 cases for that day.
The last time the department reported less than 10 cases a day for the same amount of time was when a total of 21 cases were reported between Aug. 23 and 26.
With 87 cases known to be active as of Monday, it is the first time since Sept. 3 that number has been less than 100; on that day, the department reported 97 active cases.
The 14-day test positivity rate is 27.19%, down 3.21% from the same time last week.
With five days left in the month, November’s case totals are less than half of October’s for the county, and on target to match or potentially best September’s totals. The health department reported 514 new cases in September and 990 in October. To date, 461 cases have been counted this month.
As of today, it has been 20 days since the city of West Plains passed an ordinance requiring the usage of masks and face coverings in public places.
Of the 87 active cases, six are in the hospital for treatment of COVID-19 complications, a number that has held steady for six days. No new deaths have been reported in a week; that number stands at 53.
Of the 30 new cases, half are considered community spread and half are linked to previously known cases. Nineteen are in West Plains, six in Mtn. View, two in Willow Springs and one each on Pomona, Moody and Brandsville.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 278,661.
Change from last report: Up 3,764.
40,000+: St. Louis County.
20,000-39,999: Kansas City.
10,000-19,999: Greene, Jackson, Jefferson, St. Charles, St. Louis City.
5,000-9,999: Boone, Cole.
1,000-4,999: Adair, Barry, Buchanan, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cooper, Crawford, Dunklin, Franklin, Henry, Howell, Jasper, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, McDonald, Miller, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Newton, Nodaway, Pemiscot, Perry, Pettis, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Scott, St. Francois, Stoddard, Stone, Taney, Warren, Washington, Webster.
500-999: Andrew, Audrain, Barton, Benton, Bollinger, Clinton, Dallas, Livingston, Macon, Madison, Mississippi, Osage, Pike, Ray, Ste. Genevieve, Sullivan, Texas, Vernon, Wright.
100-499: Atchison, Bates, Caldwell, Carroll, Carter, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Holt, Howard, Iron, Knox, Lewis, Linn, Maries, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Ozark, Putnam, Ralls, Reynolds, Ripley, Schuyler, Scotland, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Wayne.
Under 100: Mercer, Worth.
Deaths: 3,750.
Change from last report: Up 189.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 146,190.
Change from last report: Up 1,017.
15,000+: Pulaski.
10,000-14,999: Benton, Washington.
5,000-9,999: Craighead, Jefferson, Sebastian.
1,000-4,999: Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Chicot, Columbia, Crawford, Crittenden, Faulkner, Garland, Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Jackson, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Poinsett, Pope, Saline, Sevier, St. Francis, Union, White, Yell.
500-999: Arkansas, Ashley, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Little River, Logan, Madison, Ouachita, Phillips, Polk, Randolph, Sharp.
Under 500: Bradley, Calhoun Cleveland, Dallas, Lafayette, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Stone, Van Buren, Woodruff.
Deaths: 2,387.
Change from last report: Up 30.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
