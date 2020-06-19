The Howell County Health Department on Thursday reported that the 30th case of coronavirus has been confirmed in a county resident.
The patient, who lives in the Peace Valley area, is hospitalized in Springfield, and is the first of two COVID-19 patients in the county who have required hospitalization this week, according to Howell County Health Department Administrator Chris Gilliam.
Previously, only one patient had required hospital care, a Mtn. View teen diagnosed in April, who was able to go home after a few days until her time in isolation ended, officials said at the time.
According to Gilliam, the contact tracing for the 30th case, which was confirmed Wednesday, indicates community exposure is not a concern; the case has been linked to previously identified cases in Howell County, he added.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 16,908
5,000: St. Louis County.
1,000-4,999: Kansas City, St. Louis City.
500-999: Buchanan, Jackson, St. Charles.
100-499: Audrain, Boone, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Clay, Franklin, Greene, Jasper, Jefferson, McDonald, Newton, Pemiscot, Platte, Pulaski, Saline, Scott, Stoddard.
50-99: Adair, Butler, Cole, Dunklin, Gentry, Johnson, Lafayette, Lincoln, Mississippi, Pettis.
25-49: Andrew, Barry, Callaway, Camden, Christian, Howell, Joplin, Moniteau, New Madrid, Pike, Ray, St. Francois, Taney, Warren.
10-24: Barton, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Carroll, Clinton, Cooper, Grundy, Henry, Laclede, Lawrence, Linn, Montgomery, Morgan, Nodaway, Polk, Randolph, Ripley, Ste. Genevieve, Vernon, Washington, Webster, Wright.
Deaths: 946.
No cases reported: Hickory, Ozark, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 13,606
1,000-4,999: Benton, Pulaski, Washington.
500-999: Crittenden, Jefferson, Lee, Lincoln, Sevier, St. Francis.
100-499: Carroll, Craighead, Faulkner, Garland, Johnson, Madison, Mississippi, Pope, Saline, Sebastian, Union, Yell.
50-99: Ashley, Chicot, Clark, Cleburne, Crawford, Cross, Greene, Lawrence, Lonoke, Miller, Nevada, Phillips, Poinsett, Polk, Sharp, White.
25-49: Bradley, Columbia, Conway, Desha, Drew, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Independence, Little River, Randolph, Van Buren.
10-24: Arkansas, Baxter, Boone, Cleveland, Grant, Izard, Jackson, Lafayette, Logan, Ouachita, Perry, Prairie, Stone.
Deaths: 208
No cases reported: Calhoun.Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
