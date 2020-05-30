Law enforcement has arrested a man suspected in the disappearance of a 29-year-old woman from Mtn. View after a joint investigation.
Dylan J. Hanger, 28, of Mtn. View, was arrested Saturday following an investigation by the Texas County Sheriff's Office, National Park Service Investigative Services and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He is held without bond in the Texas County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence, according to Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey.
The investigation began after U.S. Park Rangers discovered an unoccupied pickup truck belonging to Brittany Gorman on May 21 at Buck Hollow on Jacks Fork in the Ozarks National Scenic Riverways. Items found at the scene indicated Gorman may have been hurt, and deputies and officers with the patrol responded to assist park rangers.
According to Lindsey, after his arrest, Hanger led investigators to a location in the Mark Twain National Forest in Ozark County where human remains believed to be those of Gorman were found.
“The tragic outcome of this investigation is not what I had hoped and prayed for since Brittany was reported missing," said Lindsey in a statement issued shortly before noon Sunday.
"I want to commend the investigative team of deputies, National Park Service special agents and rangers, Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators and surrounding law enforcement agencies that worked extensively over past 10 days to find Brittany and ultimately seek justice upon her behalf," the sheriff continued. "I am also thankful to the public for providing information to the investigative team throughout this process.”
