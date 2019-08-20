From 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 4, the public will have an opportunity to meet and get to know three candidates running for public office at a gathering at the Mtn. View Community Center, 125 E. First St. in Mtn. View.
The candidates campaigning for election in November 2020 who will be at the event include Kathy Ellis, running for the U.S. House, Missouri’s 8th District; Elad Gross, running for Missouri Attorney General; and Tammy Harty, running for State Senate, 33rd District.
Organizers say attendees will have an opportunity to hear from candidates and ask questions.
For more information call Ken Horgan, 417-247-0635.
