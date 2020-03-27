During an emergency meeting Friday morning, the West Plains City Council passed a stay-at-home order for city residents effective from 12:01 a.m. Saturday through April 15.
The meeting was live-streamed on Facebook and, at one point, over 960 people were watching as council members and city officials carried out discussion spaced 6 or more feet apart from one another and via Skype, in keeping with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for social distancing.
In discussion preceding the vote, Councilwoman Jessica Nease brought up concerns about people not following the 6-foot social distancing guideline in public places such as grocery stores. An amendment was added to the ordinance to allow Mayor Jack Pahlmann to limit occupancy in any building in the city at any time while the stay-at-home order is in place.
Violators of the emergency ordinance could face a fine of no more than $500, imprisonment in the city jail for a period not exceeding three months, or a combination of fine and imprisonment.
ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES EXCEPTED
The order allows exceptions for essential businesses such as construction, healthcare, veterinary services, food, shelter and social services, mortuary services, home-based care, law enforcement and emergency management services;
Agriculture, grocery stores, liquor stores, restaurant carry-out, delivery and drive-thru services, energy, waste disposal, logistics, vehicle repair and maintenance facilities, public works and infrastructure, communications, information technology, hotels, legal and critical financial services, building supply stores, laundromats, residential care, mailing and shipping facilities, and childcare facilities and religions activities within specified constraints.
Otherwise nonessential businesses may maintain minimum basic operations if they comply with physical distancing requirements, and must not be open to the public.
The city has published fact sheet regarding the order, explaining in detail what it means for businesses and individuals: https://westplains.net/stay-at-home-facts.
Present for the meeting were Mayor Pro Tem Mike Topliff, City Clerk Mallory Snodgras, Finance Director Todd Harman, City Administrator Tom Stehn, Howell County Health Director Chris Gilliam and Pahlmann. Council members Josh Cotter and Jessica Nease telecommuted by video, as did the city’s prosecuting attorney Dedra Nicholson. Councilman Cary Stewart was absent.
COUNTY EMERGENCY ORDER
The same day, the Howell County Health Department and the Howell County Commission issued a public health emergency order in alignment with the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention latest COVID-19 guidance. The order goes into effect on Monday and will continue until at least April 13.
“We’re going to be looking at this again in two weeks and if we have to, we will extend the deadline,” said Gilliam, who was also in attendance for that meeting. “We’re going to be following the guidance from the state and federal government.”
Presiding Commissioner Mark Collins, who has been receiving phone calls asking about the emergency order, reiterated that the county is not on a stay-at-home order like West Plains or on a lockdown and that county services will still function.
The emergency order says that all restaurants, dining facilities, bars, taverns and clubs in the county are to be closed to the public; however, establishments may continue to provide curbside, drive-thru and delivery services. All large public gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.
Exceptions include governmental and judicial facilities, healthcare facilities and private business operations. Churches and religious services are advised to limit their congregation size to no more than 10 people.
GOVERNOR MOBILIZES GUARD
Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order mobilizing the National Guard to help assist with the COVID-19 response.
“The COVID-19 crisis is constantly developing and changing, but we are taking steps each every day to slow the spread and protect public health and safety,” Parson said. “Mobilizing the National Guard will help us provide more immediate resources to our citizens and enhance Missouri’s ability to overcome this global pandemic.”
Earlier that day President Trump approved Gov. Parson’s disaster declaration for Missouri. The approval will allow federal emergency resources to be made available to help the state. The federal cost share of which will be 75% of the funding.
“I appreciate the President acting quickly on my disaster declaration request and the commitment of federal resources as we battle this unprecedented public health and economic threat to Missourians,” Parson said.
