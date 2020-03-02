While 14 states will hold presidential primaries today in what has come to be known as “Super Tuesday,” Missouri’s will be held next week, on March 10.
According to Howell County Clerk Kelly Waggoner, 20 polling locations will be open from 6 a.m.to 7 p.m. countywide.
Voters must bring a valid state-issued photo I.D. and voter registration card. Voters will then be asked to choose from Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, Green and Constitution Party ballots. The presidential candidates will be the only issue up for vote.
CANDIDATES
President Donald J. Trump seeks reelection. He is joined on the Republican ballot by Bob Ely, Vernon Hills, Ill; former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld, Boston; Rep. Joe Walsh, Washington D.C.; and Matthew John Matern, Manhattan Beach, Calif.
Democratic candidates whose names are on the ballot include Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Minneapolis; Tom Steyer, San Francisco; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Kapolei, Hawaii; Leonard J. Steinman II, Jefferson City; Sen. Cory Booker, Newark, N.J.; former Vice President Joseph Biden, Philadelphia; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Boston; former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Bernie Sanders, Burlington Vt.; Velma Steinman, Jefferson City; Henry Hewes, New York; Andrew Yang, New York; Roque De La Fuente, Rancho Sante Fe, Calif; Rep. John K. Delaney, Bethesda, Md.; former Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro; former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, Boston; Marianne Williamson, Sacramento, Calif.; Sen. Michael Bennet, Lakewood, Colo.; Michael R. Bloomberg, New York; Steve Burke, Heuvelton, N.Y.; Robby Wells, Waynesboro, Ga.; and William C. (Bill) Haas, St. Louis.
Only one candidate has filed to run on the Libertarian Party ticket, Jacob Hornberger of Broadlands, Va.
Green Party voters will choose between three candidates: Howie Hawkins, Syracuse, N.Y.; Dario Hunter, Youngstown, Ohio; and David Rolde, Weston, Mass.
Don J. Grundmann of Santa Clara, Calif., and Don Blankenship of Williamson, W.V. are running on the Constitution Party ticket.
POLLING LOCATIONS
Howell 1 voters will cast ballots at the First Church of God, 1700 Wayhaven Drive in West Plains; Howell 2, National Guard Armory, 1315 Webster St. in West Plains; Howell 3, West Plains Public Library, 750 W. Broadway, West Plains; Howell 4, West Plains Civic Center, 110 St. Louis St. and Howell 5, United Freewill Baptist Church, 607 Lanton Road, West Plains.
Voters in Howell 6 will go to Junction Hill School, 8004 County Road 3010, while Howell 7 and Myatt 2 voters will go to Brandsville City Hall at the junction of VV Highway and U.S. 63 in Brandsville.
Benton 1 voters will head to the Moody Community Building, 2718 County Road 7820 on the east side of E Highway, and Benton 2 voters, South Fork School Building, 3209 U.S. 160.
Chapel precinct residents will vote at the Forest Dell Community Building, 3300 County Road 3370, Mtn. View; Dry Creek, Pomona Fire Station, 4898 County Road 1510, Pomona; Goldberry, Mtn. View Community Center, 125 E. First St.; and Hutton Valley, Hutton Valley School Building, 5098 County Road 2980.
Those in the Myatt 1 precinct will go to the Lanton Fire Station, 14446 Highway 17; Siloam Springs precinct, Pumpkin Center Fire Station, 1898 Highway 14; Sisson precinct, Bosserman Community Center, 5814 County Road 3250, Peace Valley; South Fork precinct, Good News Baptist Church, 4600 Highway 142; and Spring Creek, Pottersville Baptist Church, 9815 County Road 7290, Pottersville.
Voters in Willow Springs 1 will cast ballots at Ozark Family YMCA, 405 W. Main St., and Willow Springs 2, First Baptist Church, 402 N. Harris St.
For more information visit www.howellcounty.net/clerk or call 256-2591.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.