Duraflame Inc., the parent company of Timberland Forest Products off of west U.S. 160 in West Plains, has announced a plan to suspend the production of pallets and other lumber products indefinitely. The plan went into effect Friday.
The layoffs are not related to any impact caused by the COVID-19 virus, and will not affect every employee.
The decision will impact about 35 workers including machine operators, maintenance workers and forklift and truck drivers. Timberland manufactures pallets, skids, railroad ties and lumber, plus charcoal, firewood and barbecue wood smoking products.
The division of the company that produces charcoal, cooking wood and wood smoking products will remain unaffected. Impacted workers will receive severance pay, officials said in documents submitted March 13 to the Missouri Division of Workforce Development.
According to a Quill article published in February 2017, Timberland Forest Products completed an expansion that included the addition of six charcoal kilns, one thermal oxidizer, a storage building and additional property for material storage.
There were about 100 employees total working at Timberland at the time.
