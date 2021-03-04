The West Plains Missouri Job Center is relocating its office to 408 Washington Ave., Suite 100, adjacent to the Ozarks Small Business Incubator, announced Donna Parrott, executive director of the South Central Workforce Investment Board.
Parrot said the new center will be open by appointment only starting Monday, until March 15 when it will be fully open to the public. Capacity restrictions will still be in place per state guidelines.
“We feel that the relocation of the West Plains Missouri Job Center is a win-win for employers, job seekers, entrepreneurs and anyone else that has used and will use our services,” Parrott said. “We will have a grand reopening at a later date when COVID-19 is less of an issue.”
She added that crews are moving equipment, supplies and furnishings out of the Job Center’s previous location on Division Drive. Because of this, the center is currently closed to visitors, though staff members are answering phones.
For more information, call 256-3158 or visit www.jobs.mo.gov.
