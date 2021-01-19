The Missouri Primary Care Association has partnered with the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services to provide two free drive-thru COVID-19 testing events at Southern Missouri Community Health Center, 1137 Independence Drive in West Plains.
The first event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 27, and the second will be held during the same hours on Feb. 12.
Participants must be Missouri residents, though they do not have to live in Howell County, said officials. Anyone wishing to be tested does not have to be experiencing symptoms.
The anterior nasal swab to determine if a person has an active COVID-19 infection may be done at no cost to the individual at both events.
Masks are required to be worn and identification will be needed. All participants must remain in their vehicles, next to a window, where tests will be given.
Results will be available between two and three days, said officials, though a possibility of a longer wait does exist.
Registration prior to the event is encouraged to ensure the ability to be tested. Walk-ins at the event will be accepted if registration slots are still available.
Register in advance by going to the Southern Missouri Community Health Center website at www.SMCHC.org.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 438,840.
Change from last report: 4,652.
75,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-49,999: Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles.
20,000-24,999: Greene.
10,000-19,999: Boone, Jefferson, St. Louis City.
5,000-9,999: Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, Pulaski, St. Francois.
2,500-4,999: Barry, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Dunklin, Howell, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Newton, Pettis, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Scott, Stoddard, Taney, Washington, Webster.
1,000-2,499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dallas, Gasconade, Henry, Lafayette, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Madison, McDonald, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Ray, Saline, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Texas, Vernon, Warren, Wayne, Wright.
500-999: Barton, Caldwell, Carroll, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Howard, Iron, Maries, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Ozark, Ralls, Ripley, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Sullivan.
Under 500: Atchison, Carter, Holt, Knox, Mercer, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Worth.
Deaths: 6,256.
Change from last report: 27.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 272,263.
Change from last report: 7,752.
25,000+: Pulaski, Washington.
20,000-24,999: Benton.
10,000-19,999: Craighead, Sebastian.
5,000-9,999: Crawford, Crittenden, Faulkner, Garland, Greene, Jefferson, Lonoke, Pope, Saline, White.
2,500-4,999: Boone, Hot Spring, Independence, Jackson, Lincoln, Miller, Mississippi, Poinsett, St. Francis, Union, Yell.
1,000-2,499: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Bradley, Carroll, Chicot, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Logan, Madison, Ouachita, Phillips, Polk, Randolph, Sevier, Sharp.
500-999: Cleveland, Dallas, Fulton, Little River, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Stone, Van Buren.
Under 500: Calhoun, Lafayette, Woodruff.
Deaths: 4,343.
Change from last report: 115.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
