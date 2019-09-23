West Vue Nursing Home’s CEO and president released a statement regarding charges against and arrest of a staff member charged with having sexual contact with a resident.
“It is the intent of West Vue to provide excellent and safe care to all of our residents,” said West Vue President and CEO Jalynn Meidell in her statement. “We were shocked, saddened, and angered to receive the report of the alleged conduct by one of West Vue’s employees.”
The staff member, 43-year-old nurse Steven J. Stroman of Cherry Street, was arrested Friday morning on two misdemeanor counts of first-degree sexual conduct with a nursing facility resident, and has since been released from the Howell County Jail on $10,000 bail, according to court records.
Stroman is accused of having sexual contact with a 68-year-old female resident on two occasions in late August and early September. At the time of the incidents, according to police, Stroman was reportedly employed as a weekend charge nurse at West Vue Nursing Home in West Plains.
“Since receiving the initial report, we have been working diligently to address the report, including immediate removal of the employee from contact with residents and reporting the matter to the appropriate authorities in accordance with all applicable laws,” she added.
“Because this matter involves both confidential employment information and pending criminal charges, it would be inappropriate for West Vue to provide any further details at this time,” Meidell concluded. “Rather, the matter should and will be addressed by the State Department of Health and Human Services and the criminal court.”
According to court documents, West Plains Police Detective Bryan Brauer began investigating the alleged incidents after law enforcement was made aware Sept. 16.
Brauer reported items of clothing belonging to the alleged victim were collected as possible evidence and the woman was examined at Ozarks Medical Center.
Brauer also said that, during an interview with Detective Joe Neuschwander and himself, members of West Vue administration told him Stroman had been employed there for about a year.
West Vue officials told the detectives there had been no prior complaints about Stroman, Brauer reported.
During an interview with law enforcement the resident reportedly told the detectives the first sexual encounter had been consensual, but Stroman told her it had to be a secret between them. The woman reportedly said the second time it happened, Stroman had not asked for permission before initiating the sexual contact, adding that Stroman had given her a pain pill each time.
A medical technician who had been told about the incidents by the resident was also interviewed by the detectives, Brauer said. The woman stated she had spoken to the nursing home about it and the resident told her that after the second incident she was getting scared, and had also asked if she thought she “could get some money for this.”
When Brauer contacted Stroman, Stroman reportedly told him he was aware of the allegations and had spoken with his employers about it, and agreed to speak with law enforcement.
Stroman allegedly denied any of the allegations were true and said the only contact he may have had with the alleged victim was touching her hand as he gave her medication, adding they were a breathing treatment administered at midnight and pain medications as needed.
A cheek swab sample of DNA was submitted by Stroman with his consent, Brauer said.
Brauer reported that after he told Stroman the resident had kept articles of her clothing that might have DNA evidence on them, Stroman first said the woman had touched him inappropriately, then eventually admitted there had been sexual contact as the woman had described.
Stroman stated he had given the resident pain medications at her request and it had been charted and signed correctly, according to court documents.
Brauer stated in his investigation that he informed West Vue and the Missouri Board of Nursing of the findings, adding he believed Stroman was a danger to the community because there was no way of monitoring whether “he attempts to practice as a nurse at other healthcare facilities.”
