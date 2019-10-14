Steven J. Danielson, 72, died of injuries suffered in a crash at 3:41 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 62 in Viola, Ark., according to the Arkansas State Police.
Tpr. Remington Lively, Troop I of the patrol, Harrison, Ark., reported Danielson was driving west in his 2003 Jeep when his vehicle left the road and overturned.
Daniel was listed on the report as a resident of Mammoth Spring, Ark., but a death notice from Robertson-Drago Funeral Home in West Plains printed on Page 4 of today’s Quill lists him as a resident of West Plains.
This fatality marks the 385th fatality in Arkansas for 2019 compared to 388 the same time in 2018.
