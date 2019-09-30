Thayer High School assistant football coach Bryan Tate, 26, died Saturday while en route to Quincy, Ill.
Tate was traveling with his parents and brother to see a college football game when he suffered a medical emergency, according to Thayer Head Coach Billy Webber. Tate was transferred to Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, where was pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m.
“It’s rough,” said Webber. “Bryan was a player of mine and worked alongside me on my coaching staff. He was a good guy with high standards. We’re all suffering right now.”
Webber said Tate’s father visited the team Sunday.
“That began the healing process for us,” said Webber. “He told us that Bryan would want the kids to keep working, continue on and be successful. The guys are already dedicating the remainder of the season to Bryan’s memory.”
Thayer schools were not in session Monday but Webber told the Quill that additional counseling staff would be available to students when classes resumed today. Monday’s junior varsity football game was canceled.
Tate’s wife Angela is an educator in Alton. The Alton R-IV School District released a comment on social media Sunday.
“We ask our Comet community to join us in praying for our beloved teacher and friend, Mrs. Angela Tate. We also ask that you wrap your loving arms around the entire Thayer Bobcat community. Coach Bryan Tate was a wonderful man with a heart of gold. He will be greatly missed.”
As of press time Monday, memorial service information was unavailable.
