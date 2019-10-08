Linda Wiley

Funeral services for Linda Mae Wiley, 77, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Wiley passed away at 6:24 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at NHC Healthcare.
She was born Feb. 8, 1942, at Manilla, Ark., to Dewey Odell Jackson and Anna Mae Rice Jackson. On May 29, 1959, she was married at Manilla, Ark., to Clifford Lewis Wiley, who preceded her in death on June 2, 2002. Mrs. Wiley had worked at Eaton and owned Wiley Residential Care Facility for a number of years. She loved family gatherings, cooking and camping with friends.
She is survived by four children Cynthia Horton and husband Rick, Gassville, Ark., Steve Wiley and wife Kathy, Elk Creek, Mo., Paul Wiley and wife Diana, West Plains, and Todd Wiley and wife Traci, West Plains; 11 grandchildren Lisa Watts, Jonathon Horton, Kevin Horton, Jeanne Sue Walker, Erica Puckett, John Wiley, Jayden Wiley, Stephanie Dann, Robin Barnett, Austin DeShazo and Michael James; 17 great-grandchildren Caden, Cynch, Bailee, Blake, A.J., Gwen, Hudson, Laiken, Justin, Hanna, Gabe, McKenzie, Quintin, BreeAnn, Stephen, Phillip and C.J.; one great-great-granddaughter Lilly; two brothers Michael Jackson and wife Wanda, West Plains, and Robert Jackson and wife Brenda, West Plains; two sisters Phyllis Smith, Manilla, Ark., and Judy McFadden and husband Ronnie, Bartlett, Tenn.; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband and one brother-in-law George Smith preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m., Friday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Gideon Bible Society and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
