West Plains city officials announced Thursday the Butler Children’s Park on Broadway is now reopened for children to play in.
The park was closed for demolition of the Parkside House that stood on the property and subsequent removal of the debris.
City officials expressed gratitude to citizens for their cooperation during the demolition process.
Even though the demolition and debris removal is complete, city crews will be working inside the fenced-in area, preparing the site for the the planned installment of a splash pad.
According to Community Service Director Todd Shanks, the city is in the design phase for the splash pad and is looking at different designs and vendors.
“We want to put in the best splash pad possible for the funding we have,” Shanks said. “We want to have the public involved as well and get their input.”
He said the plan is to have the splash pad ready by the end of the school year, in mid-May.
He also confirmed the city has applied for the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant for all-inclusive playground equipment, intended to increase park accessibility for children with disabilities.
“We will know by September or October if the grant funding is available, and if not, we will look at other funding options for the playground,” he said.
Shanks added that the all-inclusive playground is hoped to be ready some time next year.
