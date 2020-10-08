Noble Willbanks

Noble "Punkin" Willbanks, age 70, of Koshkonong, Mo., son of Verble and Juanita (Brazeal) Willbanks, was born Apr. 11, 1950 in Koshkonong, Mo., and passed away Oct. 4, 2020, in Columbia, Mo.
He was united in marriage on July 5, 1986, in Koshkonong, Mo., to Jean "Hoppy" Cameron Willbanks, who survives. Other survivors include two sisters LuAnn Robison and Janell Willbanks, both of Koshkonong, Mo.; four brothers Leon Mustion and wife Loretta, and Noval Willbanks, of Thayer, Mo., Bud Willbanks and wife Etta, Koshkonong, Mo., and Charlie Willbanks and wife Cherri of Kingsville, Mo.; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by one infant son Cameron Lee Willbanks, father Verble Willbanks, brother Danny Willbanks, and joined in heaven by his mother Juanita on Oct. 4, 2020.
Punkin graduated from Koshkonong High School with the class of 1970. He retired from the Frisco/BNSF railroad in 1999 after 25 years of service.
He loved and was loved by his family and friends, was an avid golfer and truly enjoyed following nieces’ and nephews’ sporting events, especially the West Plains Heaters Baseball team, the whole team holding a special place in his heart. He was of the Free Will Baptist Faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.