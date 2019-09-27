The 2019 West Plains High School Homecoming Queen will be crowned at halftime of the Homecoming football game Oct. 4 at Zizzer Stadium in West Plains. Front row, from left: flower girl Lucy Perkins, 2019 senior Queen and King candidates Cassidy Cunningham and James Snodgrass, Haylie Jeffery and Nate Bramwell, and Audrey Watson and Minh Dinh, and crown bearer Preston Jackson. Second row: junior class attendants and escorts Emilee Dougherty and Nate Thomas, Myah Mayfield and Eric Davidson and Jessie Stock and Dagen Green. Third row: sophomore attendants Candice Skinner and Ethan Keller and Brynn Watson and Chris Taylor. Taylor Rogers and Quinn Curtis are also sophomore representatives. Fourth row: freshman attendants Shelby Berry and Ethan Squires, Hannah Judd and Cole Shipley, and Nicole Pierce and Quincy Doolittle.