The West Plains High School is preparing for one of its busiest days of the year: Homecoming.
The festivities including the annual parade in downtown West Plains, football game, queen coronation and dance on Oct. 4 with the Zizzer Alumni celebration Oct. 5.
HOMECOMING PARADE
The West Plains Homecoming Parade will begin the Friday events at 1:30 p.m.
The parade lines up on Garfield Avenue at 12:30 p.m. with floats being judged at 1 p.m. The parade will travel down West Main Street and around Court Square to East Main Street and disband at the West Plains Civic Center.
HOMECOMING GAME
The West Plains Zizzer football team will host the Parkview Vikings at 7 p.m. at Zizzer Stadium. The theme for the 2019 homecoming game is “Torch the Vikings.”
QUEEN CORONATION
During halftime, the Homecoming Queen will be crowned. The 2019 senior Queen and King candidates are Cassidy Cunningham and James Snodgrass, Haylie Jeffery and Nate Bramwell and Audrey Watson and Minh Dinh.
The junior class attendants and escorts are Emilee Dougherty and Nate Thomas, Myah Mayfield and Eric Davidson and Jessie Stock and Dagen Green.
The sophomore attendants are Taylor Rogers and Quinn Curtis, Candice Skinner and Ethan Keller and Brynn Watson and Chris Taylor.
The freshman attendants are Shelby Berry and Ethan Squires, Hannah Judd and Cole Shipley and Nicole Pierce and Quincy Doolittle.
See the Wednesday edition of the Quill for additional photos of the 2019 Homecoming court.
After the game, high school students are invited to attend the 2019 Homecoming Dance.
The dance will be held in the high school gym from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
HOMECOMING CELEBRATION
The West Plains Education Foundation will host the seventh annual Zizzer Homecoming Celebration from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Oct. 5 at the West Plains Civic Center Exhibit Hall, and everyone age 21 and older is invited.
“This event is the true highlight of Homecoming weekend as community members, alumni, faculty and friends gather to reminisce and celebrate West Plains schools,” said Lana Snodgras, communications and community relations director for the West Plains School District.
“Zizzers past, current and future are a huge part of our community,” she said. “Even if you did not attend West Plains High School, we invite you to join us for a fun evening to support our schools.”
Tickets to the event are all-inclusive with dinner, beverages and entertainment. The cost of tickets: $35 in advance, $60 per couple or $300 for a table of eight.
Tickets are available for purchase online at www.eventbrite.com. They may also be obtained at the West Plains Civic Center or the West Plains District Central Office, 305 Valley View Drive.
Sponsorships are also available at four different levels, ranging from $100 to $1,000. Perks of sponsorships include name recognition on several platforms and, at higher levels, complimentary tickets and signage.
Proceeds from the event will go to the West Plains Education Foundation in supporting the West Plains School District in providing each of its 2,600 students with a strong and exceptional education.
For more information about the event visit zizzers.org/westplainseducationfoundation.
