Hello Howell County!
We had a little touch of winter here early in November, but temps are back to normal. The Road & Bridge crews are working to get the county’s 1,060 miles of roads ready for winter.
The Howell County Commission recently awarded the bid for two new John Deere road graders to Murphy Tractor as we traded in two older John Deere graders for the northern district. The commission also awarded the replacement of seven low water crossing projects in the southern district to Levi Reeves Construction, pending bonding.
Recently, Arnold Stubbs retired from the Southern Road & Bridge Department after 19 years of dedicated service to Howell County. We wish him all the best in his retirement. We will miss him and his wife Lenore’s coconut cream pies! Renee Bunch also retired from the public administrator’s office after five years of dedicated service to that office. We wish her all the best.
Howell County General Revenue Sales Tax receipts are up 2.16% over the same period last year. That adds up to $50,390.16. The Use Tax continues to be a pleasant surprise with a total of $461,492.23, which includes the following: General Revenue $160,574.89, Road & Bridge $160,574.89, Law Enforcement $80,287.45 and 911 $60,055.00 in additional revenue.
Terry Sanders was recently hired as Ozark Action executive director and Donna Parrott was hired as the South Central Workforce Development director. The Howell County Commission looks forward to working with both of them in the future.
County Collector Dennis K. Von Allmen and his staff have started collecting 2019 property taxes. He said the collections were running significantly behind of the same timeframe last year.
I recently attended the 48th annual Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) Conference in Camden County where I was able to visit with other county officials from around the state and compare and talk about our counties. There were several good breakout sessions throughout the conference dealing with prisoner reimbursement or lack of reimbursement to the county from the state, the opioid crisis, the status of medical marijuana in Missouri and many others. Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft addressed the attendees.
I received word earlier in the week that Howell County has been accepted for further application development for generators for the Howell County Court House, Howell County Office Building and Sheriff’s Office. Also, further application development on the box culvert on County Road 8230 from FEMA. Trent Courtney with SCOCOG (South Central Ozark Council of Governments) has been doing the grant applications for Howell County.
The Howell County Court House and the Howell County Office Building will be closed on Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving. We will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Remember the 2018 Plat books and CDs are still available at the low price of $35 and maps are available for $40.
Our doors are always open to you. The full Commission is in session every Monday and Thursday. Come and see us, and remember Howell County is a great place to live and raise a family!
Your 2020 Mark B. Collins calendars can be picked up at the Collector’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office until they are gone.
DON’T EAT TOO MUCH AND HAVE A GREAT THANKSGIVING!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.