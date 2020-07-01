Sara J. Wake, of Ava, has been named to the University of Central Missouri dean’s list for the spring semester.
The Warrensburg-based university recognizes students in two lists: The first, 4.0 dean’s list, includes the names of students with a perfect 4.0 GPA, and the second includes those students who attained a GPA of 3.50 to 3.99.
Wake earned a spot on the 4.0 list.
