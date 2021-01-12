West Plains truck driver Jesse Wilbanks has earned a prestigious award.
Wilbanks works for Palindrome Express owned by Trevor and Gloria Macy, in West Plains, and affiliated with the Ozarks Small Business Incubator; he has been named a member of the National Association of Small Trucking Companies (NASTC) Driver of the Year team.
NASTC represents our 13,000 trucking companies in the U.S. and Canada, which in turn employ over 125,000 collectively.
“As a recipient of this prestigious award, Mr. Wilbanks joins a very elite group that represents the very best of our 125,000 drivers,” said Buster Anderson, executive vice president of NASTC. “Palindrome Express LLC is very proud of their drivers and should be very proud of themselves as well,” he added. “It says a lot about a company when they can attract and keep employees of this caliber.”
Family owned and operated, Palindrome Express was founded in June 2017 and has an office at 1436 W. 8th St. in West Plains. The company specializes in hauling general freight primarily in the midwest, using its own drivers, and can offer owner operator opportunities as well.
Trevor Macy, company president, is an award-winning former driver for USA Trucks and is a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Wilbanks has driven for Palindrome Express for over nine years, been a professional driver for over 27 years and has accumulated over 2,000,000 accident-free miles. Prior to his career as a truck driver, which he previously told the Quill has “been a pleasure,” he served 16.5 years in the U.S. Air Force, and took an early retirement.
The award ceremony honoring Mr. Wilbanks was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but NASTC officials say they cannot wait to honor him in person at their next annual conference on Nov. 5 in Nashville, Tenn.
