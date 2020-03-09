Charles Pease

Charles Talmage Pease was born March 7, 1933. He was raised in Koshkonong, Mo., by Charles W. and Jennette Pease.
He attended school in Koshkonong, Mo., through 10th grade; then Wentworth Military Academy through sophomore year of college; completing college at the University of Missouri (ROTC), majoring in agriculture science, minoring in meats and butchery. While at college he was on the rifle team and a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. At MU he met and married Mary Lee Hart.
Chuck retired a Lt. Col. from the US Army, serving as pilot and operations officer. While in the military he and his family lived throughout the US and abroad. Lt. Col. Pease also served one tour of duty in Korea and two in Vietnam. He earned the Master Army Aviation Badge and numerous medals.
Charles and Mary Lee retired to their farm in Koshkonong, Mo., fulfilling a lifelong plan of ranching.
Preceding from this life are his sister Katharine Pease Young and son Charles Talmage Pease II. He is survived by his wife Mary Lee, daughter Pamela, son-in-law Kenneth Spreutels, granddaughter Kendra Lee Spreutels, nieces Carol Bogan and Karen Hart, nephew George Hart IV and exceptional employee Jim Roark.
Memorial service is 11 a.m. March 13, Koshkonong Methodist Church; Masons Service prior at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Shriners Hospital for Children are encouraged.
