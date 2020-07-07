An Arkansas man suffered serious injuries in an ATV crash at 1:14 p.m. Thursday on County Road 6420, less than a mile west of Crider in Howell County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. J.C. Howell with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Dravin M. Rendell, 23, of Searcy, Ark., was northbound on a 2019 CF Moto 3600 ATV traveling at a high rate of speed, when he attempted to make a sharp left turn. The vehicle then reportedly rolled and Rendell was thrown from it. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the patrol.
The report shows Rendell was flown by Air Evac helicopter to Cox South Medical Center in Springfield.
MOTORCYCLE HITS DEER
Moderate injuries were reported for an Indiana man after his motorcycle hit a deer at 9:30 a.m. Thursday on Highway 142, 2 miles east of Thayer in Oregon County.
Cpl. J.D. Wheeler reported John E. Lucas, 78, of Lowell, Ind., was westbound on a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle that struck a deer in the road. He was wearing a helmet, according to the patrol.
The report shows Lucas was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.