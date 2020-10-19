A Springfield woman died of injuries suffered in a crash which also injured two area residents Sunday afternoon in Wright County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Msgt. R. D. Vaughan with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported that, at 1:05 p.m. Sunday, driver Brianna J. Shive, 27, of Springfield, and passengers, Daryl W. Phillips, 50, of Mansfield, and Cyprus P. Phillips, 22, of Ava, were northbound in a 2002 Dodge Van that went off the south side of Highway 5 about 2 miles south of Hartville. The van struck a ditch and overturned, and none of the occupants wore seat belts, according to the patrol.
The report shows Shive was reported dead at 1:55 p.m. by Wright County Sheriff Glenn Adler.
Moderate and minor injuries were reported for Daryl Phillips and Cyprus Philips, respectively. Both were taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
Shive’s death is the 33rd traffic fatality in the Troop G area for 2020, compared to 37 during the same time frame last year.
