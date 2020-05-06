West Plains city officials kicked off Drinking Water Week by encouraging customers to recognize their tap water is “There When You Need It.”
This year, Drinking Water Week is from May 3 to May 9.
West Plains and the American Water Works Association (AWWA) will observe Drinking Water Week by recognizing the vital role tap water plays in daily life, the infrastructure that is required to carry it to and from homes and businesses and the important work of water professionals “behind the scene.”
Drinking Water Week is a week set aside each year to make people more aware of the benefits of tap water. A safe, reliable water supply is critical to the success of a community, which creates jobs, attracts industry and investment and provides for the health and welfare of citizens in ways ranging from disease prevention to fire suppression, said officials.
“We often take our water resources for granted. Our operators and service personnel provide us with safe, reliable drinking water daily by maintaining the standards from Missouri Department of Resources,” said Public Works Director Jeff Hanshaw. “If it were not for the professionals, our community would suffer from not having this benefit.”
“All of us in the community are very fortunate to have our operators and service personnel,” he added.
Hanshaw wants everyone to join him in thanking all of those involved with making and keeping the city’s water safe and for the jobs they do.
To commemorate the week, water utilities, water organizations, government entities, environmental advocates and other stakeholders throughout North America and beyond will encourage consumers to understand and appreciate their drinking water.
For more information call 256-7176 or go to www.awwa.org/Events-Education/Drinking-Water-Week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.