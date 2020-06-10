Proposed to fill a gap in healthcare coverage for Missourians who make too much to be covered by Medicaid, but too little to afford an out-of-pocket health insurance policy without high deductibles, a ballot initiative will be voted on during the Aug. 4 primary election in Missouri to expand Medicaid eligibility, and with it, federal Medicaid reimbursement to the state.
Under the initiative, Amendment 2, a projected 230,000 additional Missourians ages 19 through 64 will be covered, using income guidelines 138% at or below the federal poverty level, under the Affordable Care Act.
It also prohibits the state from adding more restrictions or requirements for qualification for those to be included than exist for people already covered by Medicaid.
The new income guidelines would be $17,608 for an individual and $36,156 for a household of four.
The amendment will also require the state to request maximum federal funding of the Medicaid expansion, and will not have a direct impact on taxes.
If passed, the Missouri Department of Social Services and the Missouri HealthNet Division must submit Medicaid plan amendments by March 1, 2021, to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for implementation.
The initiative was put on the ballot after political action committee Healthcare For Missouri submitted 341,440 valid signatures May 1.
The minimum number of signatures required this year was 160,199, based on the number of votes for governor in the most recent gubernatorial election. The formula is 8% of those votes in six of the eight congressional districts; the deadline was May 3.
According to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, if passed, the initiative is expected to have a one-time cost to the state of about $6.4 million dollars. The yearly net fiscal impact by 2026 is unknown, but the office's projections include a range of a cost to the state of $200 million to a savings to the state of $1 billion. Local governments are expecting costs to decrease by an unknown amount.
SUPPORTERS AND OPPONENTS
The largest proponent of the initiative has been Healthcare For Missouri and the organization, along with Missourians for Healthcare, has raised over $3 million to support Amendment 2.
Local backers of the amendment include Ozarks Medical Center officials and board members of South Howell County Ambulance. South Howell County CEO Jo Lashley pointed out the amendment would not increase the amount that would be reimbursed by Medicaid, but it would increase the number of individuals covered by Medicaid.
The initiative is also supported by The Fairness Project, the Health Forward Foundation, the Missouri Chapter of the NAACP, the Missouri Nurses Association, the Missouri Academy of Family Physicians, the Missouri Family Health Council, the Sixteen Thirty Fund and Washington University in St. Louis.
Opponents of the measure include Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, Speaker of the House Elijah Haahr (R-134th District) and Americans for Prosperity-Missouri (AFP-MO). Parson has argued that there is no extra state money for Medicaid expansion and Haahr has predicted that expansion will simply cause care providers to cap the number of of Medicaid patients they see because reimbursement rates are low.
Funding was at the crux of an unsuccessful lawsuit against Healthcare for Missouri presented to Cole County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Green by AFP-MO in late May in an attempt to keep the amendment off of the ballot. AFP-MO Director Jeremy Cady argued the ballot initiative violated the state constitution by mandating that the state fund the expansion without providing a funding source, in turn either diverting funds from other critical budgets like education, or making necessary an increase in taxes.
Green ruled in favor of Healthcare For Missouri, arguing that the ballot measure does not require the state to appropriate money for the expansion, and therefore does not need to provide a funding source.
BACKGROUND
Amendment 2 has a history going back a decade, with the passage of the Affordable Care Act, signed into law by former president Barack Obama in 2010. Also known as "Obamacare," it provided for the expansion of Medicaid to cover all individuals to earning incomes up to 138% of the federal poverty level.
In 2016, that was $16,394 for individuals and $33,534 for a family of four.
When passed, it was designed to provide all funding to cover new recipients for the first three years, but cut off all federal Medicaid funding to states that chose not to expand Medicaid coverage. However, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that the funds could not be withheld from states that chose not to expand Medicaid eligibility. By January 2017, 19 states had chosen not to expand eligibility.
From 2014 to 2016, the total cost of state Medicaid expansion was covered by the federal government. In 2017, it decreased to 95% and the ACA was designed to decrease the cost to 94% in 2018, 93% in 2019 and 90% in 2020 and after.
A goal of the ACA had been to provide adults with insurance coverage under Medicaid expansion, so tax credits to adults with household incomes less than the federal poverty level were not written into the law. According to nonprofit health policy organization Kaiser Family Foundation, as of 2016 in the 19 states that didn’t expand Medicaid, an estimated 2.6 million people fell into a coverage gap and were not qualified for Medicaid or federal tax credits to purchase health insurance.
