A Medicaid Ambulance Response Vehicle (MARV) has been touring Missouri to bring attention to a Medicaid expansion measure on the Aug. 4 primary election ballot. Driven by Jack Wang, with Healthcare For Missouri, the decommissioned ambulance stopped Friday at Ozarks Medical Center and People's Park in West Plains. If passed, Amendment 2 is expected to clear the way for an additional 230,000 Missourians age 19 through 64 to become eligible for Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act, based on federal income guidelines. The amendment is also being promoted by backers including Ozarks Medical Center and South Howell County Ambulance officials as a way to strengthen rural hospitals and healthcare providers, some of which have closed in recent years following financial pressure. Watch for Tuesday’s Quill for a more detailed story. From left: South Howell County Ambulance Paramedic Field Supervisor Richard Cotter, EMT Josh Campbell, CEO Jo Lashley, billing supervisor Nesa Leatherwood and OMC neurologist Dr. Clara Applegate, surgical specialist Dr. Magdy Giurgius and Executive Director of Operations Josh Reeves.