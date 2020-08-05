Leroy Vaughan

Graveside services for Leroy Mac Vaughan, 90, will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery with Brother Frank Mulford officiating under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains.
Leroy was born the son of the late Sidney and Blanche McKinley Vaughan on Dec. 17, 1929, in West Plains, Mo., and passed away peacefully at his home on July 31, 2020, surrounded by his son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was united in marriage on June 3, 1956, to Betty Jean Huff, who precedes him in death.
Leroy is survived by one son Brett Vaughan, West Plains, Mo.; two granddaughter Brittany Alverson and husband Richard (Ricky), West Plains, Mo., and Kayla Spaulding and husband Zachary, Bolivar, Mo.; nine great-grandchildren Andrew, Angelyn and Braydon Wood, Baylie, Rylie, Gabriel and Maddyson Spaulding, and Jett and Richard (Beau) Alverson; two sisters-in-law Norvella Lair and Danaleen Crosby; dear friends Kevin Smith and Charles (Eddie) Phelps; and many nieces, nephews, friends and other family members.
He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, sisters Eula Mae Fite and Maxine Smith Waller, infant brother Roy Vaughan, great-granddaughter Keylie Vaughan and sister-in-law Wanda England.
Leroy was a member of the West Plains Senior High class of 1948. He did not graduate, but instead chose to enlist in the United States Army National Guard his senior year of high school and retired from the Guard after 40 years of service.
He worked for his father at Vaughan’s Market on Court Square and co-owned Mineral Point Mining Company, but his talent and passion were in painting and sign making. He owned and operated West Plains Sign Service for over 50 years and retired in 2015 at the age of 85.
Leroy was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spent countless hours doing both with his son, nephews and friends. He loved sports and was a big fan of the Cardinals and Chiefs. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them all. He was a member of the First Baptist Church.
A drop-in visitation will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Carter Funeral Home in West Plains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.