Howell County Commissioners will meet at 1 p.m. today in open session to discuss proposals for the administration of hte Solid Waste District Plan that was recently accepted.
The meeting will be held in the conference room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
Commissioners are also expected to vote to go into closed session in order to meet individually with those who submitted administration proposals, for review of said proposals.
Thhe Howell County Commission typically meets each Monday and Thursday. No meeting will be held Monday, May 25, in recognition of Memorial Day.
